Photo-bomber Blow Up by gardencat
Photo 563

Photo-bomber Blow Up

An extreme crop of a much wider shot. I blew it way up to give a bit more detail in this tiny, tiny, photo-bomber. It makes me wonder what I've been accidentally inhaling when I take a big sniff of a flower.

This is how it looked, sitting on the whole poppy pod:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2022-06-25
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
