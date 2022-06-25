Sign up
Photo 563
Photo-bomber Blow Up
An extreme crop of a much wider shot. I blew it way up to give a bit more detail in this tiny, tiny, photo-bomber. It makes me wonder what I've been accidentally inhaling when I take a big sniff of a flower.
This is how it looked, sitting on the whole poppy pod:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2022-06-25
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
bug
,
poppy
,
tiny-creepy
