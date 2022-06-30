Previous
Just Chilling by gardencat
Just Chilling

I think the squirrels around here are spoiled, with fairly abundant food and lots of trees ad bushy places to hide.
30th June 2022

Joanne Diochon

gardencat
Joanne Diochon
Danette Thompson
Great tones.
June 30th, 2022  
