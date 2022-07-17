Sign up
Photo 577
Lunch and a Shower
What happens when the sprinkler swings around to water the area near the wall. The sparrow was caught by surprise, at first, but didn't let it interrupt his seed eating.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
15th July 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shower
,
seeds
,
sparrow
,
sprinkler
,
ndao6
