Photo 616
Y - are all the birds on the same streetlight ?
For the minimal 'letter' challenge.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
birds
,
street
,
y
,
minimal-33
