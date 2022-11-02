Sign up
Photo 616
Foggy Morning Sidewalk
Took this with the ISO 100 setting for the One week only challenge, its a few days late being posted but made it within the week.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd November 2022 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sidewalk
,
foggy
,
owo-5
