Previous
Photo 656
Two Jays Again
The same two jays from the other shot of the day but, a different shot and a different processing. Not sure if the one jay was feeding the other or not.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Tags
birds
,
bluejays
