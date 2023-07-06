Previous
Male House Finch - Getting a Snack by gardencat
Male House Finch - Getting a Snack

A male house finch helping himself to some seeds from the feeder, a few weeks ago. He was on his own back then, no chick in view.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lisa Brown
what a great shot. he's adorable
July 6th, 2023  
