Photo 673
Reaching for the Tasty Bits
Still getting frequent visits from bunnies in the garden.This one seemed to be nibbling on the lemon verbena.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
rabbit
,
garden
,
herbs
