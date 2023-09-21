Previous
Reaching for the Tasty Bits by gardencat
Reaching for the Tasty Bits

Still getting frequent visits from bunnies in the garden.This one seemed to be nibbling on the lemon verbena.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
