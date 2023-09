I think these are called false sunflowers. (Thanks to @365projectorgheatherb for helping with the name.) The flowers look good but the foliage looks like it is suffering from powdery mildew. This was out on a trail, not in my garden, but a lot of my garden plants are also looking less than great these days. The very warm summer resulted in a lot of growth, and a lot of flowers, but now the plants are looking tired and stressed.