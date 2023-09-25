Farewell Summer

This is a sprawling rosebush that produces only very small roses, but it produces them in abundance. I can't tell you its name because it was gifted to me by a friend who told me " I bought this bush but I didn't like it when it bloomed this summer, so I'm giving it to you."



It seemed to me a slightly strange comment to make with a gift but, oh well, a rose is a rose.



Now, years later, I can see why he was probably disappointed in it. It sends out weak canes that sprawl all over and produces big sprays, of many small flowers but, by the time the smaller flowers open, the big ones are already finished and have taken on that dirty laundry look. But it's a real trier and, over the few years when life events meant that my garden was largely ignored, many other 'better' roses just gave up and died, while this one soldiered on. Besides, it's already been rejected once and I don't have the heart to do it again.