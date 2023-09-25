Previous
Farewell Summer by gardencat
Photo 675

Farewell Summer

This is a sprawling rosebush that produces only very small roses, but it produces them in abundance. I can't tell you its name because it was gifted to me by a friend who told me " I bought this bush but I didn't like it when it bloomed this summer, so I'm giving it to you."

It seemed to me a slightly strange comment to make with a gift but, oh well, a rose is a rose.

Now, years later, I can see why he was probably disappointed in it. It sends out weak canes that sprawl all over and produces big sprays, of many small flowers but, by the time the smaller flowers open, the big ones are already finished and have taken on that dirty laundry look. But it's a real trier and, over the few years when life events meant that my garden was largely ignored, many other 'better' roses just gave up and died, while this one soldiered on. Besides, it's already been rejected once and I don't have the heart to do it again.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A beautiful rose bush
September 25th, 2023  
Dianne
Interesting tale. I think they are pretty little flowers.
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise