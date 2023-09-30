Previous
Mossy Slope #2 by gardencat
Photo 676

Mossy Slope #2

Further into the wooded area as the tree overhang produced more shade, the moss seemed even thicker and more dense.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful colour tones and textures
September 30th, 2023  
Olwynne
Nice capture
September 30th, 2023  
