Photo 676
Mossy Slope #2
Further into the wooded area as the tree overhang produced more shade, the moss seemed even thicker and more dense.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
rocks
,
woods
,
moss
,
slope
,
kerncliff
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful colour tones and textures
September 30th, 2023
Olwynne
Nice capture
September 30th, 2023
