Previous
Maple Tree Branch by gardencat
Photo 677

Maple Tree Branch

I found some colour but it was hard to find the really bright ones and a lot of the leaves looked very dry.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise