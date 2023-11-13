Sign up
Previous
Photo 681
Inside the Pharmacy Museum
Lots of interesting and creepy things in the pharmacy museum. Makes me glad I didn't live back in the 19th or early 20th century. Probably better on black.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
mirror
,
museum
,
pharmacy
