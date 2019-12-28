Previous
They're Absolutely Free by gardenfolk
They're Absolutely Free

There's a sunrise and sunset
every single day.
They're absolutely free.
Don't miss so many of them.
...Jo Walton

This was a vibrant sunset though it looks like a fire. No need to panic but it was spectacular through the bare tree branches.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Lou Ann ace
So lovely!
December 28th, 2019  
Babs ace
The first thing I thought of was fire, good to hear it is just a sunset. We have seen and heard nothing but fires here for ages now.
December 28th, 2019  
