Photo 1092
They're Absolutely Free
There's a sunrise and sunset
every single day.
They're absolutely free.
Don't miss so many of them.
...Jo Walton
This was a vibrant sunset though it looks like a fire. No need to panic but it was spectacular through the bare tree branches.
Nice on Black.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
2
2
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
colorful
,
evening
,
december
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely!
December 28th, 2019
Babs
ace
The first thing I thought of was fire, good to hear it is just a sunset. We have seen and heard nothing but fires here for ages now.
December 28th, 2019
