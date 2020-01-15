Previous
Next
The Tallest Oak by gardenfolk
Photo 1110

The Tallest Oak

The tallest oak
in the forest
was once just
a tiny nut that
held its ground.
...Albert Einstein

Driving home from an appointment, I spotted this mighty oak before getting on the freeway. It was close to sunset and the sky was full of clouds and threatening to sprinkle.
Best on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oak

https://sisterhoodofwidows.com/2013/03/16/poem-the-oak-tree/
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing !
January 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise