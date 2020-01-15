Sign up
Photo 1110
The Tallest Oak
The tallest oak
in the forest
was once just
a tiny nut that
held its ground.
...Albert Einstein
Driving home from an appointment, I spotted this mighty oak before getting on the freeway. It was close to sunset and the sky was full of clouds and threatening to sprinkle.
Best on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oak
https://sisterhoodofwidows.com/2013/03/16/poem-the-oak-tree/
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
tree
sky
branches
silhouette
colorful
dusk
oak
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing !
January 15th, 2020
