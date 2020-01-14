Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1109
Always Be On the Lookout
Always be on the lookout
for the presence of wonder.
...E.B. White
Katniss is sitting in her favorite tree. It was the late afternoon...golden hour lighting.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
cat
,
shadows
,
branches
,
kitty
,
blue-sky
,
fur
,
golden-hour
,
katniss
