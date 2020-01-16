Previous
Next
Window Dressing by gardenfolk
Photo 1111

Window Dressing

Window dressing
is a prerequisite
of life...
It hides your grief
and gives beauty
to your life.
...Arihant AJ

Nice on Black.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise