Look at the Sky by gardenfolk
Photo 1161

Look at the Sky

When we feel stuck
look at the sky.
The clouds remind us
that everything changes.
...Kelly Martin

6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

ace
@gardenfolk
Casablanca ace
Love this and the words ❤️
March 6th, 2020  
