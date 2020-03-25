Previous
Next
Go With the Flow by gardenfolk
Photo 1180

Go With the Flow

Go with the flow.
Force nothing.
Let it happen...
trusting that
whichever
way it goes.
It's for the best.
...Mandy Hale

If you go with the flow, no matter what weird things happen along the way, you always end up where you belong. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like. There is no past, no future. Everything flows in the eternal present. There is really nothing but the flow.

Relax and look to nature for comfort and peace.
I love the sparkles on the water and there will be more clear blue skies ahead.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Beautiful! This gives such a nice feeling.
March 25th, 2020  
Catherine P
Love that bright blue sea and sky.
March 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise