Go With the Flow

Go with the flow.

Force nothing.

Let it happen...

trusting that

whichever

way it goes.

It's for the best.

...Mandy Hale



If you go with the flow, no matter what weird things happen along the way, you always end up where you belong. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like. There is no past, no future. Everything flows in the eternal present. There is really nothing but the flow.



Relax and look to nature for comfort and peace.

I love the sparkles on the water and there will be more clear blue skies ahead.