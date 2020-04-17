Sign up
Photo 1203
Life Unfolds as it Will
Present time can be hard
but life unfolds as it will
and the universe will wait
as we make our way
into the unknown.
...Anoymous
Take good care.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 17th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Wise words!
April 17th, 2020
