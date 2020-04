One of the firstconditions of happinessis that the link betweenman and natureshall not be broken....Leo TolstoyThere is a ladybug crawling along the edge of the magnolia petal.Happy Earth Day...the 50th anniversary. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, with the goal of raising awareness about mankind's role in protecting our natural world. Take care of yourself but also remember the planet, where we are visitors.