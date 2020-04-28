The World Continues It's Life & It is Beautiful



We fell asleep in one world, and woke up in another.



Suddenly Disney is out of magic,

Paris is no longer romantic,

New York doesn’t stand up anymore,

The Chinese wall is no longer a fortress, and Mecca is empty.



Hugs & kisses suddenly become weapons, and not visiting parents & friends becomes an act of love.



Suddenly you realize that power, beauty & money are worthless, and can't get you the oxygen you're fighting for.



The world continues its life and it is beautiful. It only puts humans in cages. I think it's sending us a message:



“You are not necessary. The air, earth, water and sky without you are fine. When you come back, remember that you are my guests. Not my masters.”

...Haroon Rashid



I was struck silent by this poem when I came across it. Think about it. Let's continue to find our way back to what really matters.