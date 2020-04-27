Sign up
Photo 1213
Her Secret is Patience
Adopt the pace of nature.
Her secret is patience.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson
I keep finding little ladybugs in the garden.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pink
,
bloom
,
center
,
closeup
,
ladybug
,
magnolia
,
30-shots2020
Wylie
ace
what a cute little photo bomber!
April 27th, 2020
