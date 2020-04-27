Previous
Her Secret is Patience by gardenfolk
Photo 1213

Her Secret is Patience

Adopt the pace of nature.
Her secret is patience.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson

I keep finding little ladybugs in the garden.
27th April 2020

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Wylie ace
what a cute little photo bomber!
April 27th, 2020  
