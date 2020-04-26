Previous
Whatever the Present Moment Contains by gardenfolk
Photo 1212

Whatever the Present Moment Contains

Whatever the present moment contains,
accept it as if you had chosen it.
Always work with it, not against it.
...Eckhart Tolle

I love my magnolia tree, especially when it blooms.
