Photo 1212
Whatever the Present Moment Contains
Whatever the present moment contains,
accept it as if you had chosen it.
Always work with it, not against it.
...Eckhart Tolle
I love my magnolia tree, especially when it blooms.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
pink
,
blossoms
,
magnolia-tree
,
30-shots2020
