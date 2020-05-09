Previous
Happiness is Creativity by gardenfolk
Photo 1225

Happiness is Creativity

Creativity is the way
I share my soul
with the world.
...Brene Brown

I just want to make beautiful things...nothing more fun than being creative and enjoying crafts/projects.

First row:
-Collecting & building a vintage charm bracelet
-Take a photo/composition of Lilies
-Decorations for a Mermaid/Under the Sea adult
birthday party

Second row:
-Collage on small tin
-Designing party favors for a Baby Shower
(she liked rubber duckies so I dyed bath salts
and wrapped with ribbon, tag and duck bell)
-Making a Sailor Valentine from seashells

Third Row:
-Design a broken plate (Pique Assiette) tabletop
-Put together a delicious punch with a floating
fruit ring
-Made a water color greeting card
-Baked a Chocolate Torte with fresh whipped
cream & strawberries

Forth row:
-Covered a female bust with broken shells
gathered from the beach
-I made an embossed spoon pendant with added
charms

