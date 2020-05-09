Happiness is Creativity

Creativity is the wayI share my soulwith the world....Brene BrownI just want to make beautiful things...nothing more fun than being creative and enjoying crafts/projects.First row:-Collecting & building a vintage charm bracelet-Take a photo/composition of Lilies-Decorations for a Mermaid/Under the Sea adultbirthday partySecond row:-Collage on small tin-Designing party favors for a Baby Shower(she liked rubber duckies so I dyed bath saltsand wrapped with ribbon, tag and duck bell)-Making a Sailor Valentine from seashellsThird Row:-Design a broken plate (Pique Assiette) tabletop-Put together a delicious punch with a floatingfruit ring-Made a water color greeting card-Baked a Chocolate Torte with fresh whippedcream & strawberriesForth row:-Covered a female bust with broken shellsgathered from the beach-I made an embossed spoon pendant with addedcharms