Happiness is a May Birthday

Why is a birthday cake

the only food you

can blow and spit on

and everybody rushes

to get a piece?

...Bobby Kelton



(another tradition that will end with covid-19)



I was hoping to take a nice drive up to South Lake Tahoe to see the tulips in bloom for my birthday. Unfortunately, Tahoe does not want any visitors or tourists until at least June. If you are not a resident of the area, there is a $1,000 fine, if caught. Between that and Tahoe expecting more snow, I will stay home and eat CAKE instead. These are a few photos from a previous birthday trip.



A happy happy birthday to Pam Knowler (@pamknowler). We share the same birthday!

Also Happy 2nd Anniversary to Meghan and Harry.