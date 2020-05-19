Previous
Happiness is a May Birthday by gardenfolk
Happiness is a May Birthday

Why is a birthday cake
the only food you
can blow and spit on
and everybody rushes
to get a piece?
...Bobby Kelton

(another tradition that will end with covid-19)

I was hoping to take a nice drive up to South Lake Tahoe to see the tulips in bloom for my birthday. Unfortunately, Tahoe does not want any visitors or tourists until at least June. If you are not a resident of the area, there is a $1,000 fine, if caught. Between that and Tahoe expecting more snow, I will stay home and eat CAKE instead. These are a few photos from a previous birthday trip.

A happy happy birthday to Pam Knowler (@pamknowler). We share the same birthday!
Also Happy 2nd Anniversary to Meghan and Harry.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Pam Knowler ace
Happy birthday to you too!! Gorgeous collage!! Have a great day!!
May 19th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Happy birthday to you! Different this year but I hope it brings you lots of smiles, favourite foods and things that make you happy ❤️🌈
May 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Happy birthday Cathee! Lovely collage. I have to say that I have never seen anything like the local government shenanigans regarding controlling everyone and everything in the name of Covid!
May 19th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Happy birthday! I've often thought about the germs when you blow candles out - but my lads used to anyway! Have a nice day 😁🍾🥂
May 19th, 2020  
Anne ace
Happy Birthday! Fabulous collage, hope you find a good way to celebrate!
May 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday - nice collage but blowing the candles is not on of the most hygienic custom is it !!
May 19th, 2020  
