It Will Fly to Heaven by gardenfolk
Photo 1271

It Will Fly to Heaven

Whisper I love you
to a dragonfly and
it will fly to Heaven
and deliver your message.
...Author Unknown

This interesting dragonfly flew on the inside of the open car door. Luckily, it flew away after I took his picture. Between the shadows, it has an ombre look on the door.

"Dragonflies are keepers of dreams, the energy within that sees all of our true potential and ability. Dragonflies inspire spirituality and creativity, they help us on the path of discovery and enlightenment. They remind us that anything is possible."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragonfly

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/14-fun-facts-about-dragonflies-96882693/
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Sylvia du Toit
Fav Thanks for the message.
June 24th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Amazing close up and great background textures.
June 24th, 2020  
