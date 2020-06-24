it will fly to Heaven

Whisper I love youto a dragonfly andit will fly to Heavenand deliver your message....Author UnknownThis interesting dragonfly flew on the inside of the open car door. Luckily, it flew away after I took his picture. Between the shadows, it has an ombre look on the door."Dragonflies are keepers of dreams, the energy within that sees all of our true potential and ability. Dragonflies inspire spirituality and creativity, they help us on the path of discovery and enlightenment. They remind us that anything is possible."