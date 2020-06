And So It Is

This magnolia tree

in our front yard

feels magic to me.

It isn't hard to imagine

her blossoms as cups

of tea poured over June

for bird and bee.

Come fall, come wind

teacups fly free.

Pale petals whisper

Farewell, Tree.

And so it is.

So it will be

for everyone I love.

And me.

...Amy Ludwig VanDerwater