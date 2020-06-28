Previous
Don't Tell Me That by gardenfolk
Photo 1275

Don't Tell Me That

Don't tell me that
the sky is the limit
When there's footprints
on the moon.
...Author Unknown
28th June 2020

@gardenfolk
