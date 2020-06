To Be Right Here

There’s a time and

place for everything.

Right now seems like a

pretty good time

to be right here.

Don’t you think?

...Anonymous



We always stop at the Rainbow Lodge to take in the view of the river and surrounding few cabins on the way up to Truckee and/or Lake Tahoe in the Sierras. I wouldn’t mind spending time at this cabin and thought it was a good choice for the final day of 30 days wild. Nice on Black.