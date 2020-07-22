Previous
That is The Secret of The Tree by gardenfolk
A tree uses what comes its way
to nurture itself.
By sinking its roots deeply into the earth,
by accepting the rain that flows towards it,
by reaching out to the sun,
the tree perfects its character and
becomes great...absorb, absorb, absorb.
That is the secret of the tree.
...Deng Ming-Dao

This is the Crepe Myrtle in our front yard that started to bloom this month. It was there before we bought our home, 24 years ago, and the only tree we kept on our property. The other trees were Modesto Ash, in terrible condition, so we had them removed. I am glad this tree survived because it was once hit by a car on accident.

https://landscapingthegulfcoast.com/pro-tips-and-ideas-for-great-crepe-myrtle-tree-care/
Casablanca ace
What a glorious tree! Just bursting with life.
July 22nd, 2020  
