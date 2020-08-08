Sign up
Gardening is a Medicine
Gardening is a medicine
that does not require a
prescription
and has no limit on dosage.
...Author Unknown
Lots of beautiful hydrangea blooms...
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
blooms
leaves
blues
hydrangeas
purples
haskar
ace
Lovely colour and detail. Great pov and dof.
August 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
It might be a medicine to some - but with a bad back, bending is not the right exercise when gardening. However there is always somebody that can do the right thing and get blooms like this!
August 8th, 2020
