Gardening is a Medicine

Gardening is a medicine
that does not require a
prescription
and has no limit on dosage.
...Author Unknown

Lots of beautiful hydrangea blooms...
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
haskar ace
Lovely colour and detail. Great pov and dof.
August 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
It might be a medicine to some - but with a bad back, bending is not the right exercise when gardening. However there is always somebody that can do the right thing and get blooms like this!
August 8th, 2020  
