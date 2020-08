Like a tree our growthdepends upon our ability to softenloosen and shed boundariesand defense we no longer need....Author UnknownAs all Crepe Myrtles grow and mature, they shed last year’s bark, revealing a colorful, mottled bark beneath. Once the tree has reached full maturity, you are in for a real show. This is the trunk of our oldest Crepe Myrtle that is in the process of shedding. I love the colors and smooth feel of the new bark.