Photo 1353
You Are Alive
Stay close to anything
that makes you glad
you are alive.
...Anonymous
Descanso Beach Club and Descanso Cove, Santa Catalina Island
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
CC Folk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
ocean
island
catalina
descanso-beach
descanso-cove
