You Are Alive by gardenfolk
Photo 1353

You Are Alive

Stay close to anything
that makes you glad
you are alive.
...Anonymous

Descanso Beach Club and Descanso Cove, Santa Catalina Island
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
