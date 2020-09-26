Previous
Deep Below the Shimmering Surface by gardenfolk
Deep Below the Shimmering Surface

Deep below the shimmering surface
lies a vast reservoir of awareness
sometimes forgotten but always there.
...Tamara Levitt

This was taken at the Rainbow Lodge area on the Yuba River in the Sierras. With the sunshine and clear water, you could see what was below the surface.

We had a very busy weekend with our oldest grand boy, age 9. On Saturday, we drove up to Rainbow Lodge and Truckee. We took Sophie Belle, our dog, with us as well. It was a beautiful day. We ate lunch in Truckee, then continued on to Squaw Valley, River Ranch and Tahoe City.
