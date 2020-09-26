Deep Below the Shimmering Surface

Deep below the shimmering surface

lies a vast reservoir of awareness

sometimes forgotten but always there.

...Tamara Levitt



This was taken at the Rainbow Lodge area on the Yuba River in the Sierras. With the sunshine and clear water, you could see what was below the surface.



We had a very busy weekend with our oldest grand boy, age 9. On Saturday, we drove up to Rainbow Lodge and Truckee. We took Sophie Belle, our dog, with us as well. It was a beautiful day. We ate lunch in Truckee, then continued on to Squaw Valley, River Ranch and Tahoe City.