Rain Makes Everything Beautiful by gardenfolk
Photo 1446

Rain Makes Everything Beautiful

Rain
Makes
Everything
Beautiful
...Anonymous

It was nice to have a rainy weekend. It has been so dry and we needed it.

I was out and about on Sunday to look for a new front door. It is time for ours to be replaced. I spent two hours on Sunday but no decision has been made. I called door companies asking questions and spent another two hours tonight. Everything I like has a problem or issue...either with the material (wood or fiberglass), glass lite windows on the door, color choice of paint and location, on the south side of our house. The universe keeps telling me NO for what I want, what I can have and what is available. Not a simple decision.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

ZambianLass ace
Sometimes there is just too much choice :-) good luck finding the perfect one - lovely droplets
December 16th, 2020  
Fr1da
wonderful layering effect visually by looking through the wet window. Incredible focus light too.
December 16th, 2020  
