Rain Makes Everything Beautiful

Rain

Makes

Everything

Beautiful

...Anonymous



It was nice to have a rainy weekend. It has been so dry and we needed it.



I was out and about on Sunday to look for a new front door. It is time for ours to be replaced. I spent two hours on Sunday but no decision has been made. I called door companies asking questions and spent another two hours tonight. Everything I like has a problem or issue...either with the material (wood or fiberglass), glass lite windows on the door, color choice of paint and location, on the south side of our house. The universe keeps telling me NO for what I want, what I can have and what is available. Not a simple decision.