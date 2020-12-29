Sign up
Photo 1459
WOW
Sometimes
all you can do
is say "Wow"
...Anonymous
The truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride and nothing is guaranteed.
...Eminen
I am so glad this year is coming to a close.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacramento_RT_Light_Rail
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1459
photos
202
followers
109
following
399% complete
View this month »
Tags
folsom
,
sacramento-rt-light-rail
Anne
ace
Great spot and capture! Yes, 2020 has been a tough year for so many hasnt it? Lets hope and pray for better things in 2021. All the best to you and your family
December 30th, 2020
