Photo 1465
Stay Over There
Katniss says:
Like a good neighbor
stay over there.
...Anonymous
Some days, Peanut Butter doesn't come over to visit. And on other days, he is here 4-5 times. Even though he is a sweet boy, Katniss would prefer him to stay in his own backyard.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
,
cat
,
fence
,
kitty
,
birch
,
neighbor
,
peanut-butter
,
orange-tabby
Lou Ann
ace
I agree with Katniss, you are her people, she’s not about to share your affection with another cat.
January 4th, 2021
