Previous
Next
Stay Over There by gardenfolk
Photo 1465

Stay Over There

Katniss says:

Like a good neighbor
stay over there.
...Anonymous

Some days, Peanut Butter doesn't come over to visit. And on other days, he is here 4-5 times. Even though he is a sweet boy, Katniss would prefer him to stay in his own backyard.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I agree with Katniss, you are her people, she’s not about to share your affection with another cat.
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise