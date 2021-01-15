Previous
Time Spent With Cats by gardenfolk
Photo 1476

Time Spent With Cats

Time spent with cats
is never wasted.
...Sigmund Freud

Kitty Katniss in our backyard.
Nice on Black.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

ace
@gardenfolk
Jan Hall ace
Such amazing eyes. Love the colours in this shot.
January 15th, 2021  
