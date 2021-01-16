It Has Been a Terrible, Horrible, No good, Very Bad Day

It has been a terrible

horrible, no good,

very bad day.



My mom says some

days are like that.

...Judith Viorst



I went out to run a few errands today. At one stop, in the parking lot was a fire truck, several firemen and a vehicle that had caught fire. Two firemen continued to spray foam and there will be nothing to salvage. It was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for the owner of this vehicle. I hope he had insurance.



I think I prefer the red BMW with the tree reflection on the hood. :)



Then after I returned home at 6:30pm, a helicopter was flying over our neighborhood. There were sirens and 20 sheriff vehicles parked a mile away. A sheriff deputy was shot. A suspect was killed...several other suspects scattered and were still being tracked. Citizens were asked to stay in their homes. The deputy was taken to a hospital and had surgery. A very bad day but the deputy hopefully will survive.





