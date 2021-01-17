Previous
Nature's Rhythm by gardenfolk
Photo 1478

Nature's Rhythm

Nature's rhythm
is simple.
Be.
...Angie Welland Crosby

This was taken on the Sunrise Bridge overlooking the American River at sunset.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_River
ace
@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd ace
How glorious is this ....fav
January 18th, 2021  
KV ace
Stellar shot... love the silhouette of the couple walking across the bridge and the light is glorious.
January 18th, 2021  
