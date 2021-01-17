Sign up
Nature's Rhythm
Nature's rhythm
is simple.
Be.
...Angie Welland Crosby
This was taken on the Sunrise Bridge overlooking the American River at sunset.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_River
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Tags
bridge
yellow
sunset
orange
cables
american-river
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How glorious is this ....fav
January 18th, 2021
KV
ace
Stellar shot... love the silhouette of the couple walking across the bridge and the light is glorious.
January 18th, 2021
