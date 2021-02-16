Previous
Where Earth and Sky Meet by gardenfolk
Photo 1508

Where Earth and Sky Meet

In the soulful place
where earth and sky meet
nature embraces
one divine heartbeat.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

After having rain and an overcast day, we were rewarded with a colorful sunset. I must have taken 50 photos as it kept changing.
Nice on Black.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

