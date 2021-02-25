Previous
The Fragrance Always Remains by gardenfolk
Photo 1517

The Fragrance Always Remains

The fragrance always remains
in the hand that gives the rose.
...Heda Bejar

25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Delightful - an abundance of roses and the thought of the scent! fav
February 26th, 2021  
