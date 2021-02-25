Sign up
Photo 1517
The Fragrance Always Remains
The fragrance always remains
in the hand that gives the rose.
...Heda Bejar
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1517
photos
205
followers
89
following
415% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd February 2021 12:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
white-roses
Maggiemae
ace
Delightful - an abundance of roses and the thought of the scent! fav
February 26th, 2021
