Old houses withan accumulation ofsweet honest livingin them are good.And timelessness thatonly the passing of Timeitself can give to objects,both inside and outside,the spirit is a continuing reassurance....M.F.K. FisherI stopped to take some photos of this lovely historic house when I visited Woodland earlier in February. I liked the architecture, sunlight & shadows, flag, fencing and view through the trees. It was built 164 years ago. I feel funny calling this "old and historic" when compared the churches, castles and structures that are centuries old in Europe.This house in Woodland, CA. is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Gibson House was also Yolo County's first countrywide historical museum.It was built by William Byas Gibson (1831-1906). He built a small 16' by 20' structure on a 320 acre estate around 1857, which later became the center of his 3,000 acres estate. He specialized in raising high grade cattle, like Shorthorn Durhams. William later used his increasing wealth from a successful agriculture business to enlarge his home. He made several extensions between 1870 and 1900. William married Mary Isabel Cook at the end of 1857 and they had three sons. William and Mary lived in the estate's main house until their deaths in 1906 and 1915.Nice on Black.