I don't always eat everything.
Oh wait, yes I do.
A photo of goats enjoying their job. They are eating up the weeds and brush for fire control.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Lou Ann ace
What a great idea. Is this at Lake Tahoe? They aren’t skinny so they must be doing a great job.
March 1st, 2021  
CC Folk ace
@louannwarren In Folsom, CA. :)
March 1st, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
@gardenfolk oh! Well such a fun idea!
March 1st, 2021  
