Photo 1519
I Don't Always Eat Everything
I don't always eat everything.
Oh wait, yes I do.
...Anonymous
A photo of goats enjoying their job. They are eating up the weeds and brush for fire control.
Best on Black.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
b&w
,
goats
,
folsom
,
for2021
,
weed-control
Lou Ann
ace
What a great idea. Is this at Lake Tahoe? They aren’t skinny so they must be doing a great job.
March 1st, 2021
CC Folk
ace
@louannwarren
In Folsom, CA. :)
March 1st, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
@gardenfolk
oh! Well such a fun idea!
March 1st, 2021
