Chasing the Sun by gardenfolk
Photo 1520

Chasing the Sun

When daylight’s fading
We’re gonna play in the dark
Till it’s golden again
And now it feels so amazing
Can see you coming?
And we’ll never grow old again
You’ll find us chasing the sun.
...song by The Wanted

Best on Black.

Chasing the Sun...The Wanted
https://youtu.be/RFS5N_yAGTo

https://genius.com/The-wanted-chasing-the-sun-lyrics




28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Lou Ann ace
This is stunning!
March 1st, 2021  
