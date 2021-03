The True Beauty of a Bud

The true beauty of a bud

is seen only when

it opens at a flower.

...Neha S Gowda



This is one of my Valentine's Day roses. They were so pretty and lasted for two weeks.



I am having all sorts of challenges with my laptop. I cannot send or receive email and now it hasn't downloaded any of my photos for March. I have to figure out what is wrong so I can see my photos on a bigger screen before posting.