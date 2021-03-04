Previous
Next
Because Virtue Is Not a Pear by gardenfolk
Photo 1524

Because Virtue Is Not a Pear

Whatever you do
do it gently and unhurriedly
because virtue is not a pear
to be eaten in one bite.
...Seraphim of Sarov

Our pear tree is in bloom. The white blossoms always reminds me of popcorn. The tree looks so pretty but unfortunately, the blooms have a foul odor instead of a sweet fragrance.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
417% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! so beautiful , shame about the odour !! fav
March 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise