Photo 1524
Because Virtue Is Not a Pear
Whatever you do
do it gently and unhurriedly
because virtue is not a pear
to be eaten in one bite.
...Seraphim of Sarov
Our pear tree is in bloom. The white blossoms always reminds me of popcorn. The tree looks so pretty but unfortunately, the blooms have a foul odor instead of a sweet fragrance.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th March 2021 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
sky
,
branches
,
blossoms
,
pear-tree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! so beautiful , shame about the odour !! fav
March 9th, 2021
