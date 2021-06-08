Previous
I Just Go With the Flow by gardenfolk
Photo 1620

I Just Go With the Flow

I just go with the flow.
I follow the yellow brick road.
I don't know where it's going to lead me,
but I will follow it.
...Grace Jones

Sophie Belle is always willing and able to on a road trip. She has her own car seat with harness & seatbelt. Sophie is our little 5 pounder.
