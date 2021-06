Forgiveness is the smellthat lavender gives outwhen you tread on it....Mark TwainI visited a lavender farm called Bluestone Meadow in Placerville. The lavender was lovely and the scent was heavenly...and the bees left me alone. I think they even raise their own bees. There was Folgate English Lavender in light blue, Melissa English Lavender in light pink and Hidcote Giant Lavender in medium purple, to name a few.Nice on Black.